Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

On November 30, the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued guidelines aimed at preventing and regulating dark patterns.

These guidelines characterise dark patterns as deceptive design practices using user interface or experience interactions on any platform.

The guidelines are applicable to all platforms offering goods or services in India, including advertisers and sellers.

As per the guidelines, in case of ambiguity or disputes, the Central Consumer Protection Authority will have the final authority. Some of the specified dark patterns in the guidelines are as follows:

False Urgency means falsely stating or implying the sense of urgency or scarcity so as to mislead a user into making an immediate purchase or taking an immediate action, which may lead to a purchase, including -showing false popularity of a product or service to manipulate user decision, stating that quantities of a particular product or service are more limited than they actually are.

Basket sneaking means inclusion of additional items such as products, services, payments to charity or donation at the time of checkout from a platform, without the consent of the user, such that the total amount payable by the user is more than the amount payable for the product or service chosen by the user provided that the addition of free samples or providing complimentary services or addition of necessary fees is disclosed at the time of purchase, shall not be considered as basket sneaking.

Confirm shaming means using a phrase, video, audio or any other means to create a sense of fear or shame or ridicule or guilt in the mind of the user so as to nudge the user to act in a certain way that results in the user purchasing a product or service from the platform or continuing a subscription of a service, primarily for the purpose of making commercial gains by subverting consumer choice.

Forced action means forcing a user into taking an action that would require the user to buy any additional goods or subscribe or sign up for an unrelated service or share personal information in order to buy or subscribe to the product or service originally intended by the user.

Subscription trap means the process of making cancellation of a paid subscription impossible or a complex and lengthy process; or hiding the cancellation option for a subscription; or forcing a user to provide payment details or authorisation for auto debits for availing a free subscription; or making the instructions related to cancellation of subscription ambiguous, latent, confusing, cumbersome.

Interface interference means a design element that manipulates the user interface in ways that (a) highlights certain specific information; and (b) obscures other relevant information relative to the other information; to misdirect a user from taking an action as desired.

Bait and switch means the practice of advertising a particular outcome based on the user’s action but deceptively serving an alternate outcome.

Drip pricing means a practice whereby elements of prices are not revealed upfront or are revealed surreptitiously within the user experience; or revealing the price post-confirmation of purchase, i.e. charging an amount higher than the amount disclosed at the time of checkout; or a product or service is advertised as free without appropriate disclosure of the fact that the continuation of use requires in-app purchase; or a user is prevented from availing a service which is already paid for unless something additional is purchased.

Disguised advertisement means a practice of posing, masking advertisements as other types of content such as user generated content or new articles or false advertisements, which are designed to blend in with the rest of an interface in order to trick customers into clicking on them.

Nagging means a dark pattern practice due to which a user is disrupted and annoyed by repeated and persistent interactions, in the form of requests, information, options, or interruptions, to effectuate a transaction and make some commercial gains, unless specifically permitted by the user.

Trick Question means the deliberate use of confusing or vague language like confusing wording, double negatives, or other similar tricks, in order to misguide or misdirect a user from taking desired action or leading consumers to take a specific response or action.

Saas billing refers to the process of generating and collecting payments from consumers on a recurring basis in a software as a service (SaaS) business model by exploiting positive acquisition loops in recurring subscriptions to get money from users as surreptitiously as possible.