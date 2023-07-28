Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023: What you need to know

Watch Oppenheimer, Barbie, or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as many times as you want. Just don't record them on your mobile and upload them to YouTube or any other streaming platform. You could face legal action, including imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, is focused on fighting piracy. However, it also includes other changes aimed at improving the viewer experience and industry standards.

Here are some of the key amendments:

Anti-piracy measures: The primary focus of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is to tackle film piracy. Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the Bill targets the Rs 20,000-crore piracy losses. The Bill strictly prohibits recording and distributing copyrighted content. Offenders will be punished with imprisonment of between three months and three years and also fined. The fine shall not be less than Rs 3 lakh but may extend to 5 percent of the audited gross production cost.

New age-based certification categories: The Bill introduces new age-based certification categories--- as UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+. This is an addition to the previously existing ‘without restriction but subject to the guidance of parents or guardians for children below 12 years of age (UA)’ category.

Separate certification for television and other media: Films with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) or ‘S’ (Restricted to special classes) certificate will require a separate certificate for exhibition on television or any other media prescribed by the central government. The Board may direct the applicant to make appropriate deletions or modifications for the separate certificate.

Change in certification validity: Under the Act, the certificate issued by the Board of Film Certifications is valid for 10 years. The Bill provides for perpetual validity of the certificates.