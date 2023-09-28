Dia Mirza invests in parenting community and babycare DTC brand, BabyChakra

-Actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza has invested in parenting community and babycare D2C brand, BabyChakra. While the investment is undisclosed, CNBC-TV18 learns, as part of her role, Dia will work with BabyChakra in incorporating sustainable and clean care principles into their product ranges. The brand will now focus even more on sustainable packaging and formulations going forward.

BabyChakra claims it will create products specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of mothers using natural, dermatologically tested, toxin-free, and allergen-free ingredients, while adhering to the highest global safety standards.

Part of the content-to-commerce conglomerate, Good Glamm Group, BabyChakra hopes its collaboration with Dia Mirza will further enhance their commitment to offering exceptional babycare products and empowering mothers with the knowledge and support they need as she will engage with the 30 million+ mothers community of Good Community division.

Speaking on the announcement, Dia Mirza said, "As a new mother, I have experienced the transformative journey of motherhood first-hand and am extremely excited to partner with BabyChakra: one of the first communities to recognise the ever-changing needs of mothers and facilitate authentic dialogues amongst mothers, doctors and experts on the evolving narrative of care for today’s parents.

I deeply resonate with BabyChakra’s community first mission to co-create the safest, cleanest label care for children. The success of the products is a testimony to the approach of building with the community at its heart. I am also inspired by the transparency that BabyChakra has fostered in India for the first time through its ground-breaking National Label Literacy campaign: Label Padho Moms. I will be closely working with the teams at BabyChakra to further champion the voice of sustainable care for families."

Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community, commented, "We are delighted to have Dia Mirza join us on this incredible journey. Her passion for sustainable and clean care aligns perfectly with our vision of providing the safest and best possible care for mothers and babies. Dia has been an inspiring and globally respected advocate of all things good, clean label and sustainable and reflects the aspirations of mothers across India for something exponentially better for themselves , their families and the planet. All values that are deeply rooted in the BabyChakra philosophy. We are excited to work closely with Dia as we grow out our range of products and solutions for families across India."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dia Mirza as an investor in BabyChakra, our leading parenting community and babycare DTC brand. Dia's passion for sustainable and clean care aligns perfectly with our vision of providing the safest and best possible care for mothers and babies. We are excited to work closely with Dia as we grow our range of products and solutions for families across India," added Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, Good Glamm Group.

BabyChakra currently reaches 39 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India. It provides expecting and new parents with relevant information via intelligent communities and personalized content. The product line of BabyChakra has been integrated into The Moms Co and is the babycare category of the brand known as BabyChakra by The Moms Co.