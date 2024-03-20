Explained: How D2M technology could disrupt the media landscape

We are busy watching our favourite show or movie on a streaming service on our smartphones when suddenly, the internet connection is disrupted. Whether we are travelling or trying to lull ourselves to sleep, such an experience isn’t great.

However, with the introduction of D2M (direct-to-mobile) technology across India, people will be able to access a variety of content on their smartphones without an internet connection.

The ministry of information and broadcasting said in January that testing of the D2M model will begin soon. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, in collaboration with Saankhya Labs, a wireless communication and semiconductor solutions company owned by Tejas Networks, has developed and will deploy D2M technology.

D2M will be available across 19 cities using Prasar Bharati’s digital terrestrial network.

As per a paper released in June 2023 by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with Prasar Bharati and the Telecommunications Development Society, D2M technology will provide unlimited video content at a fixed nominal monthly price, which will be less than the cost charged by streaming platforms such as Netflix.

What is D2M technology?

D2M technology is direct-to-mobile broadcasting technology that allows access to content without relying on the internet. It is a combination of broadband and broadcasting technologies to transmit terrestrial digital TV signals that can be received by mobile phones.

The Indian government will make use of the Land to Mobile Radio System, also known as LMRS, a radio communication system, to broadcast video content. The system was primarily used for voice transmission or emergency broadcasts.

It will operate on the 526 MHz-582 MHz frequency band, which is for Prasar Bharati.

Once the technology is developed, a pilot test will be conducted in the National Capital Region. According to Abhay Karandikar, secretary in the Department of Science and Technology, D2M technology will be available to the masses by 2025.

D2M technology can be used for education, disseminating information in times of crisis, and to deliver content. The demand for personalised and on-demand content resulted in the introduction of D2M technology.

How can D2M change the media landscape?

The government in January stated that 69 percent of the content accessed by users on smartphones was in video format. These smartphones rely on internet data packs.

D2M will do away with the dependency on satellite networks and the internet and can be of use in case of satellite communication failure.

The technology will not only reach 80 million to 90 million ‘TV dark’ homes but will also shift 25-30 percent of video traffic from telecom networks, unclogging the 5G pipeline, according to a media report.

It will ensure easy communication and swift transmission of news to people via government channels. D2M can also be of help by providing emergency alerts, help in disaster management, e-learning, e-health and e-governance.

The technology is capable of collating content from various video streaming services and creating an infotainment platform that does not rely on the internet or a satellite network. It can provide high-quality video and audio streaming without any buffering.

D2M makes use of advanced error-correction techniques and robust transmission methods to ensure reliable reception, even in areas with weak signals or high-mobility scenarios, according to a draft report by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC).

D2M has potential to deliver targeted advertisements to specific user segments based on location, preferences and demographics. It supports multiple audio tracks and subtitles, which allows for delivery of content in different languages.

The tech helps in content protection and digital rights management to safeguard intellectual property and prevent unauthorised access.

What are the disadvantages of D2M?

Compatibility stands out as the biggest roadblock in D2M technology. Smartphones need to be equipped to receive D2M signals that are broadcast terrestrially.

“You need a certain chip in devices. We’ve to see how that adoption takes place. Then, we’ve to see how much content is being consumed—we’ll take all of this into consideration before launching at a mass scale. As of now, we’re not mandating any smartphone company or telecom operator since this is only a pilot,” former I&B ministry secretary Apurva Chandra (currently secretary, department of health and family welfare) said in a report.

According to smartphone manufacturers, integrating chips can hike smartphone prices by at least Rs 2,500. However, according to Parag Naik, managing director of Saankhya Labs, the cost of a chipset is Rs 120 to Rs 200.

Telecom operators and smartphone manufacturers in India fear D2M technology could impact their revenue and market share. They are said to have questioned D2M’s cost arbitrage, network integration and spectrum allocation. Naik said that he is in talks with handset makers to incorporate the new chipset.

Through D2M technology, broadcasting companies will also be able to access consumer statistics directly. This can lead to the platform being bombarded with advertisements, which can hinder user experience, a media report said.

What is terrestrial broadcasting?

Terrestrial broadcasting is a traditional method of broadcasting where signals are transmitted from a station to receivers such as televisions and radios. It provides viewers with higher-quality content in the 5G/6G era.

As per the draft report, terrestrial broadcasting can support increased capacity and quicker data rates. However, terrestrial broadcasters will need to adapt their business models to take advantage of the opportunities presented by D2M.

This may require new partnerships and collaborations with other industry players. It opens up new revenue streams such as advertising and sponsorships, according to the report.

Is it still required?

Yes. The other benefit of terrestrial broadcasting is that it can provide wider coverage, especially in remote areas, where access to high-speed internet is limited.