comScore            

How it Works

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

The meeting, which was attended by RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar, SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, and officials from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), among others, saw Nirmala Sitharaman release six action points.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 1:40 PM
FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies
The six action points stressed on the simplification and digitization of KYC (Know Your Customer) processes across all fintech sectors. This also included facilitation of interactions between fintech firms and law enforcement agencies to address concerns or issues. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

On February 26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the representatives of the fintech companies in Delhi. The meeting, which comes in the wake of the Jan 31 clampdown by RBI on the banking operations of Paytm Payments Bank, saw Sitharaman suggest that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hold monthly meetings with fintech companies and startups through the mode of video conferencing.

The meeting, which was attended by RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar, SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, and officials from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), among others, saw Sitharaman release six action points, as per a Moneycontrol report.

The six action points stressed on the simplification and digitization of KYC (Know Your Customer) processes across all fintech sectors. This also included facilitation of interactions between fintech firms and law enforcement agencies to address concerns or issues.

The meeting touched upon the challenges and opportunities in the fintech industry, concerns surrounding cybersecurity, compliance with KYC regulations etc. Another point raised during the discussion also involved dual listing of foreign equities of fintech companies.


Tags
First Published on Feb 27, 2024 1:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

How it Works

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

How it Works

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

How it Works

DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products

DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products

How it Works

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

How it Works

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

How it Works

Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film

Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!