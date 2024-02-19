From local to global: India's wealthiest YouTubers

In the changing landscape of digital media, YouTube has emerged as a pivotal platform that has helped content creators attain global recognition and monetise their content. Indian YouTubers such as CarryMinati, Prajakta Koli, Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Chanchlani, Bhuvan Bam, Dilraj Singh Rawat, Amit Bhadana, Nishchay Malhan, Nisha Madhulika, Harsh Beniwal, Anisha Dixit, Sonali Bhadauria and several others have gained popularity among masses and become household names.

While numerous YouTubers entered Bollywood, others have started their own ventures such as Mostlysane official merchandise by Prajakta Koli, Label MN by Mumbiker Nikhil, Deeclothing by Diksha Khurana, KRA by BeYouNick and Mera Merch by Gaurav Taneja. Many notable YouTubers have attained millionaire status through various monetization methods, with some relying primarily on advertising revenue.

Here are the seven wealthiest YouTubers in India.

1] Bhuvan Bam - BB Ki Vines- Hailing from a middle class family in Vadodara, Gujarat, Bhuvan Bam began his career as a musician who used to perform in local cafes with a minimal income. Bhuvan showcased his comedic skills in a viral video where he impersonated a Kashmiri journalist interviewing a flood victim, earning widespread praise for his humour and timing. Inspired by his initial success, Bhuvan launched his iconic YouTube channel, ‘BB Ki Vines’. He is known for playing characters like Bhuvan, Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs. Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr. Hola, Papa Maakichu, Detective Mangloo, Dr. Sehgal and Babli Sir. Collaborations with other YouTubers and Bollywood celebrities, like Shah Rukh Khan, helped boost his subscriber count to a remarkable 26 million. With a networth of ₹122 crore, Bam is considered to be one of the richest YouTubers in the country. He is also one of the first influencers in India to start his Youthiapa label with his friend Arvin Bhandari in January 2017.

2] Sandeep Maheshwari- This 43-year-old Entrepreneur, YouTuber and motivational speaker is a popular figure among millions who struggle with hardships and setbacks but ultimately persevere in their quest for success, happiness, and fulfilment. Apart from receiving entrepreneurial awards, he has also been featured in various leading magazines, newspapers and television channels such as The Economic Times, India Today, CNBC-TV18, IBN7, ET Now, NewsX and others. With 27.8 million subscribers, Sandeep's videos delve into various subjects such as self-improvement, communication skills, and enhancing self-confidence. His relatable manner and actionable guidance have established him as an influential figure, motivating numerous people to chase their aspirations. His estimated wealth is approximately $5 million (about Rs 41 crore).

3] Ajey Nagar ‘CarryMinati’- Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati is a YouTuber, streamer and rapper known for his roasting videos, parody skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel ‘CarryMinati’. In August 2023, CarryMinati became the most-subscribed individual YouTuber in Asia. He has over 40 million subscribers and 3.4 billion views on his channel. Ajey's live gaming streams on ‘CarryisLive' continue to reinforce his status as a dominant figure on YouTube. His approximate net worth stands at $5 million, which translates to around Rs 41 crore.

4] Dilraj Singh ‘Mr. Indian Hacker’- Dilraj Singh Rawat, popularly known as Mr Indian Hacker, defies the typical hacker image. Instead, he is a YouTuber renowned for conducting captivating science experiments on his channel. Hailing from the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, Dilraj Singh had a passion for innovation since childhood. His journey began on June 21, 2012, with the upload of his first YouTube video titled ‘How To Open A Lock Without Key.’ Through his captivating life hacks, scientific demonstrations, and do-it-yourself endeavours, Singh has garnered 31.7 million subscribers, establishing himself as a beloved figure for audiences in search of both entertainment and enlightenment. His net worth is estimated to be $2 million, equivalent to Rs 16 crore.

5] Ashish Chanchlani- Chanchlani is a YouTuber and influencer from Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. He gave up his engineering degree midway to follow his passion for acting. Ashish launched his YouTube channel ‘Ashish Chanchlani Vines’ in 2014 after sharing videos on different social media platforms. He is popular for his comedic sketches and relatable content. Frequently portraying various characters in his videos, he showcases both his versatility and humour. With the support of his team members, Ashish Chanchlani Vines achieved tremendous success, garnering 30.2 million subscribers in 2024. His team includes Kunal Chhabaria, Akash Dodeja, Anmol Sachar, Simran Dhanwani, Rohit Sadhwani, and his sister, Muskan Chanchlani. His net worth is around $5 million (approx. Rs 40 crore).

6] Gaurav Chaudhary ‘Technical Guruji’- Gaurav Chaudhary is a notable Indian technology YouTuber based in UAE, widely recognised for his content on latest gadgets, newly introduced software, and product reviews. Chaudhary is known for creating YouTube videos about technology in the Hindi language. In October 2015, Chaudhary launched his YouTube channel 'Technical Guruji,' focusing on providing advice and reviewing products. Technical Guruji has 23.4M Subscribers, 5.48% - Engagement Rate, and 160.2K average views of all the videos. His approximate net worth is $45 million (Rs 356 crore).