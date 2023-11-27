Getting the right media mix for marketing is a blend of art and science

Two decades ago, media planning was a straightforward affair, with only a handful of options at the disposal of marketers. Fast forward to the present day, and we're presented with a landscape of over 60 touchpoints or media channels.

The abundance of choice introduces the challenge of determining the optimal mix of touchpoints for any given media task.

According to eMarketer, Indian consumers spend an astonishing six hours in a day on various media channels, engaging in a plethora of activities concurrently. Whether it’s flipping through TV channels, updating Facebook, sharing Instagram stories, checking emails, messaging on WhatsApp, or ordering food online—all within a span of 30 minutes—consumer interactions are diverse.

The question that arises is how to identify the right media mix when each touchpoint caters to different consumer needs, from entertainment and transactions to information and socialising?

Navigating the media mix and marketing funnel

It's evident that media selection becomes simpler for the bottom of the purchase funnel, where trial-driving touchpoints are measurable, ensuring direct and straightforward media attribution. However, as we move to the top (awareness building) and middle of the funnel (improving consideration), the waters get murkier.

Assigning specific roles to touchpoints, such as primary reach driver, incremental reach provider, frequency builder, or impact provider becomes challenging due to the absence of a single-source measurement. Segregating the ROI of each touchpoint on brand health metrics like TOM (Top of Mind) and Spont (Spontaneity) proves unfeasible without post-campaign commissioning of a Media Mix Model (MMM).

Addressing burning questions

Amid frequent debates in the media and marketing community, pertinent questions arise. Who watches TV among the upmarket audience? Can YouTube and CTV suffice? What does OTT bring to the mix—incremental reach or frequency? The IPL on TV vs CTV dilemma becomes especially daunting with budget constraints.

Guidelines for Top-of-Funnel Task Media Mix:

I. Beware of common mistakes in media assessment

#1: Avoid mixing demo audience (TV) and custom audience (digital) under the integrated planning process.

#2: Normalise TV plan metrics and digital plan metrics to a common audience base for assessing reach incrementality between mediums.

II. Maintain a balanced mix of traditional and digital media

Traditional and digital media complement each other, targeting new category consumers through mass media channels and potential high-value audiences (HVAs) through digital platforms. Prioritise the most crucial part of the funnel based on budget constraints.

III. Plan for attention while planning for top-of-the-funnel tasks

Recognise that no two exposures are similar across media. Consider assigning 'attention' scores based on factors like viewability, screen size, and recall value for each medium.

IV. Leverage each medium for its inherent strengths

V. Each medium has its unique strengths. Campaigns can benefit from using print to build credibility or for announcements, while digital excels in precision targeting.

VI. Test and learn without toppling the apple cart

Allocate a portion of the campaign budget (typically 10 percent) to test new hypotheses, while focusing the majority (70-80 percent) on the media mix that worked historically. Implement 'test & control' methodologies for market impact measurement.

VII. Measure, measure, measure

Leverage campaign metrics to understand the ROI of individual tactics within the media mix. Investment in a Market Mix Model (MMM) can serve as a scorecard, segregating the contribution & ROI of individual mediums.

In conclusion, determining the right media mix for the marketing funnel involves a blend of art and science. Some agencies invest in proprietary research and tools to elevate this process to a more scientific level.

With experienced agency partners, this combination of art and science can be perfected, ensuring a strategic and effective media mix in the ever-evolving advertising landscape.