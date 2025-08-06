Good Glamm’s Darpan Sanghvi warns founders: “Every investor having a veto is a ticking time bomb”

Good Glamm Group’s founder Darpan Sanghvi has issued a cautionary note to startup founders negotiating their Shareholders Agreements (SHA), flagging the dangers of granting individual veto rights to every investor on the cap table.

Sanghvi recounted an interaction with a founder who had reached out for advice. “One massive red flag jumped out,” he wrote. “Every investor was seeking an individual personal veto on reserved matters.”

According to Sanghvi, such a clause can paralyse decision-making and derail future fundraising. “This is a recipe for disaster and can be fatal,” he warned.

Instead, he advocates for a collective approval mechanism based on Investor Majority — defined by both shareholding percentage and investor count — to ensure decisions reflect broad consensus rather than individual holdouts.

Practical SHA Advice from a Founder-Operator

Sanghvi also outlines several key SHA clauses that early-stage founders should negotiate carefully, especially in their first institutional round. These include:

Founder board representation via a clear formula

Transfer restrictions on investor shares to prevent sales to competitors

Freedom to sell up to 25% of founder equity without investor approval

Anti-dilution protections limited to broad-based weighted average

Liquidation preferences capped at 1x and structured as pari passu unless distressed

Drag-along rights structured on a pro-rata basis

MFN clauses with carefully crafted caveats for future protection

Separate treatment of share-swap or sweat equity partners — outside the main SHA

Performance-based MSOPs (Management Stock Option Plans) for founders linked to valuation milestones

Sanghvi noted that many problematic clauses are introduced during a startup’s early fundraising rounds, often becoming harder to unwind later. “Once you give superior rights to one investor, the next one will ask for more. Aligning everyone becomes harder with each round.”

He emphasized that a well-structured SHA must work for the long-term health of the company, not just the founders or investors. “Good investors understand that,” he added.

"It’s Like a Marriage"

Beyond the legal fine print, Sanghvi also offered advice on softer aspects of building investor relationships. “Look at how good your chemistry is with the Partner who will be working with you. That relationship is truly like a marriage,” he wrote.