comScore            

      Digital

      Government issues advisory against calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect mobile numbers

      Cautions on misuse of mobile numbers, WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating Government officials.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 29, 2024 10:55 AM
      Government issues advisory against calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect mobile numbers
      The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory to citizens that calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

      The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people.

      Cyber criminals through such calls try to threat/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls.

      The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.

      Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in)  and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 29, 2024 10:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Mark Zuckerberg personally courts Google AI staff for Meta recruitment

      Mark Zuckerberg personally courts Google AI staff for Meta recruitment

      Agency News

      Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

      Span Communications wins 'Digital Agency of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards

      How it Works

      Adobe introduces firefly services and custom models to accelerate enterprise content creation and production

      Adobe introduces firefly services and custom models to accelerate enterprise content creation and production

      Brand Marketing

      Vodafone Idea announces new all-in-one entertainment app: One subscription for multiple platforms

      Vodafone Idea announces new all-in-one entertainment app: One subscription for multiple platforms

      Television

      Sony Pictures acquires digital and TV rights of New Zealand cricket

      Sony Pictures acquires digital and TV rights of New Zealand cricket

      Advertising

      Integral Ad Science strikes a first-to-market partnership with Snap Inc

      Integral Ad Science strikes a first-to-market partnership with Snap Inc

      Digital

      YouTube removes 2,254,902 videos from India for violating community guidelines

      YouTube removes 2,254,902 videos from India for violating community guidelines