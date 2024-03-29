Government issues advisory against calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect mobile numbers

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory to citizens that calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people.

Cyber criminals through such calls try to threat/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls.

The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.