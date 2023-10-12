How brands should handle themselves in times of war

War is the inevitable outcome of human conflict and there never has been a time in human history without a War, somewhere on the planet. From local skirmishes to organised warfare the human tendency to seek power and assert supremacy has been part and parcel of our civilisation. Wars are fought over ideology, territory, resources and religion to name a few flashpoints. This is not a happy subject. The loss of lives, livelihoods and infrastructure can be a significant setback to a nation even if they win the war. Wars have no victors only widows.

How then should a brand handle itself given the fact that one of the most seminal books in this space was Jack Trout and Al Ries’ Marketing Warfare. Close to 20 years ago this was the bible, the go to for strategies, all couched in terms of war and how taking no prisoners (decimating the competition) was the goal of any marketer. There has been a change of heart since then and today most brands run away from the metaphors of violence not just because a large part of the human race believes that wars are bad for humanity but also because the blood thirsty swashbuckling decades of the 80’s have evolved into a more cautious, considerate approach.

Brands need to stay miles away from these metaphors and should stay true to their consumers because every brand needs to be hunkering down in silence in their bunker when it comes to wars. Brands cannot afford to take sides regardless of where their sympathies lie because in a war as in any dispute there are always two sides to the coin. Even the most innocuous of lines can create consternation. Case in point being Amul ad that was released in 2014. I personally thought it was in very bad taste and totally uncalled for. The brand has no role to play in this issue. This was one of those situations when brave brands should be silent and do what they could to address the conflict but certainly not pontificate from a brand platform. This time around by releasing a “serious” ad it is skating on thin ice. Contrast this with the ad released on the Russian Ukrainian conflict and you will see what I mean. Brands have to understand that you don’t need to be topical about everything, it’s not a copywriters dream gig that you need to focus on, but a marketers nightmare that you need to worry about.

Wars are a time of great tragedy. Lives are lost, some innocent and some complicit but lives none the less. The anguish, pain and suffering that people go through is not something that we casual consumers of news are exposed to. When your walls shake with the noise of the rockets falling in your neighbourhood and when your ears are pierced by the screams of the wounded and your life is hanging by a slender thread you need brands to stay silent. Sit it out dear friends.

When the dust clears crawl out of your bunker. Then you will be welcome.