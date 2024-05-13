India smartphone market volume up 8 percent YoY; Value up 18 percent YoY

India’s smartphone shipments in Q1 2024 (January-March) grew 8% YoY in terms of volume and 18% in terms of value, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker. Volume growth was primarily driven by healthy inventory levels and the low base of Q1 2023. Value growth was driven by the ongoing premiumization trend and new launches during the quarter, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 series. The premium segment (>INR 30,000) reached 20% volume share, its highest ever, and 51% value share of the overall Indian smartphone market in Q1 2024.

Commenting on the market value dynamics, Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain said, “During the quarter, India’s smartphone market reached its highest ever Q1 value. The growth was driven by the strengthening trend of premiumization, with consumers upgrading to higher-value smartphones across price tiers. According to Counterpoint’s Consumer Lens survey, more than one-third of mid-tier consumers are willing to upgrade to the premium segment. Factors driving this trend include affordable financing schemes, better value for trade-ins, and bundled schemes, along with the demand for top-tier features such as AI, gaming, and imaging enhancements.

With a one-fourth share, Samsung led the market in terms of value. Also, at ~$425, Samsung’s ASP was its highest ever, driven by its leading position in the >INR 20,000 segment. This can be attributed to a stronger mix of its newly launched Galaxy S24 series due to its features such as GenAI, and the newly revamped A series, along with the increasing popularity of Samsung’s financing schemes. Apple also had a record quarter in India in terms of value, leading the premium segment both in value and volume terms, driven by the latest iPhone 15 series, especially in offline channels.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Research Analyst Shubham Singh said, “The onset of 2024 brought a promising start for OEMs, with better inventory levels allowing them to fill channels with multiple new launches. However, sales were less than expected due to a drop in retail footfalls and a section of consumers cutting down on discretionary spending.

During the quarter, vivo captured the top spot by volume for the first time ever, with a 19% share driven by its 5G leadership and CMF (Color, Material, Finish) positioning, along with strong imaging capabilities. Key OEMs focused on diversifying their channel strategies during the quarter, which led to growth in shipments in offline channels, with inventory building up by the end of the quarter.”

Other key trends

India’s smartphone market is expected to grow in single digits in 2024, driven by strong premiumization, 5G adoption and post-COVID upgrades. In Q1 2024, India’s 5G smartphone shipments captured their highest ever share of 71%.

MediaTek led India’s smartphone chipset market with 53% share, Qualcomm leads the premium segment with 35% share.