JioCinema partners with Celebrity Cricket League 2024

JioCinema has announced its partnership with Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The platform will exclusively live-stream Celebrity Cricket League Season 10. Spread over four weekends, and with 20 matches that appeal to a wide audience cohort beyond cricket fans, the tournament will be live-streamed, starting 23rd February 2024, exclusively on JioCinema.

The previous season of Celebrity Cricket League reached out to over 250 million viewers across the country. Comprising 8 teams representing India’s major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, CCL Season 10 will bring together over 200 film celebrities.

Some of these celebrities include Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with its team’s Captain Jissu Sengupta.

“JioCinema is loved by users across the spectrum and is home to the best of sports and entertainment content. The unparalleled viewership we enjoy is a testimony to that. Celebrity Cricket League brings the best of both these worlds, and we are happy to partner with them to entertain India,” said Ferzad Palia, Business Head, JioCinema, said,