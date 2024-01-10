Johnson & Johnson to settle ongoing talcum powder investigation with $700 million payout

There were more than 50,000 lawsuits against pharmaceutical industry company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) which alleged that it failed to warn consumers about the potential risks of cancer, which include ovarian and mesothelioma. This was followed by an investigation by more than 40 states to pay attention to Johnson & Johnson’s marketing of its talcum powder.

To resolve this, J&J will pay an estimated $700 million.

As per media reports, this agreement will put an end to the ongoing probe into J&J’s talcum powder and whether the company had wrongfully marketed the product.

J&J faces allegations that it did not warn the consumers about the health risks, including cancer, that was linked to the talc-based baby powder. As per a securities filing, both Mississippi and New Mexico sued J&J over its marketing. This was followed by 42 states and the District of Columbia launching a joint investigation.

The filing further divulged information where Attorneys general from several states, including Arizona, North Carolina and Texas, requested for additional information from the company about its marketing tactics, stated a media report.