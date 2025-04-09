Nestlé India warns against fake job posts, urges youth not to fall for online scams

Nestlé India's Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan, has issued a public warning regarding fraudulent job postings circulating in its name on professional networking platforms, particularly LinkedIn. Narayanan has clarified that it neither promotes nor endorses these misleading advertisements, which are designed to deceive job seekers with false promises of employment.

In a stern statement posted online, he expressed deep concern over the recurring issue, labeling such job posts as “completely false, fake, fraudulent, and misleading.”

“I appeal to the young talent yet again NOT to respond to or fall prey to the false promises,” Narayanan urged, emphasizing the emotional toll it takes to see individuals in modern India being misled during their pursuit of honest work.

He further highlighted the disturbing rise of such deceptive practices in a “new, young & vibrant India,” stressing the moral and social cost of people having to resort to “devious and less than honest means to make a livelihood.”

In response to the incident, the company has assigned senior officials, Vaibhav Chaturvedi and Venkateswaran T.S., to engage with LinkedIn directly in an effort to address the issue at the platform level and to find a long-term solution to prevent the recurrence of similar fraudulent job advertisements.