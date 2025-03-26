Over 55% of retailers report an ROI of over 10% from their AI investment: KPMG

KPMG International has unveiled a new report titled, 'Intelligent Retail: A Blueprint for Creating Value through AI-Driven Transformation'. As consumer expectations continue to escalate, the report highlights how AI is revolutionizing retail by enabling hyper-personalized customer experiences, optimizing inventory management, and automating customer service with near-human precision.

Some key highlights of the report include:

Significant ROI from AI Investments: Over 55% of retailers have reported an ROI of over 10% from their AI investments, with 21% seeing returns exceeding 30%. AI has driven productivity gains (33%), enhanced efficiency through cost reductions, etc. (67%), and innovation in new products and services (47%)

AI Spending and Budget Allocation: 56% of retailers have been using AI for over 3 years. With 67% believing that AI spending in the next year will significantly increase the global budget spent on AI

Customer Experience and Engagement: AI-powered applications like fashion avatars, smart shopping carts, and virtual influencers are enhancing customer engagement. 47% of retailers state that AI has led to new product and service developments

Data Management and Integration: 74% of retailers identify data management as a primary challenge to scaling AI in retail. With only 28% have achieved system-level data integration, and just 7% have fully automated data integration

Strategic AI Roadmap: 24% of retailers have a clear, ambitious vision for AI as a central driver of organizational transformation