Prasar Bharati-SHABD free subscription extended till March 2026 to help small media cos

Leveraging a robust network of over 1500 reporters, correspondents, and stringers, supported by 60 edit desks, PB-SHABD offers the latest news from every corner of India. The content provided is logo-free, and no credit is required on using content from this platform.

By  Storyboard18Mar 17, 2025 8:33 AM
PB-SHABD was launched in March 2024 as a shared feed service to provide access to logo-free, daily news items across various formats, including video, audio, text, and photos to media organisations.

Special packages, interviews, daily weather updates from across India, and editorial pieces are regularly updated on PB-SHABD ensuring that content may be readily used by media outlets thereby saving time.


First Published on Mar 17, 2025 8:33 AM

