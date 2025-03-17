Prasar Bharati-SHABD free subscription extended till March 2026 to help small media cos

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati-Shared Audio-Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD) has announced extending free access to SHABD till March 2026 to help media organisations, especially the smaller ones.
Launched in March 2024 as a shared feed service to provide access to logo-free, daily news items across various formats, including video, audio, text, and photos to media organisations, SHABD leverages a robust network of over 1500 reporters, correspondents, and stringers, supported by 60 dedicated edit desks operating round the clock.
PB-SHABD offers the latest news from every corner of India. More than 1000 stories, covering over 50 news categories such as agriculture, technology, foreign affairs and political developments, are uploaded daily in all major Indian languages from the Regional News Units (RNUs) and headquarters combined.
The content provided through PB-SHABD is logo-free, and no credit is required on using content from this platform. Additionally, the service includes a Live Feed feature, offering exclusive coverage of live events such as events of national importance as well as various press briefings, all without logo. To further enhance access, a Media Repository is available as an archival library, allowing subscribers to easily access archival footage, along with special curated packages.
Special packages, interviews, daily weather updates from across India, and editorial pieces are regularly updated on PB-SHABD ensuring that content may be readily used by media outlets thereby saving time.