Print AdEx falls short of pre-pandemic peak, touches Rs 19,250 crore in 2023: Report

Print, like Radio in 2023 failed to reach its pre-Covid high of Rs 20,045 crore and reached only a figure of Rs19,250 crore, registering a 4 percent growth rate.

According to the Madison advertising report released on Thursday, print’s share of AdEx stood at 19 percent in 2023.

“When you view these figures in the global context, you have to admire Print AdEx’s resilience in India. WARC estimates print to be only four percent of global AdEx, compared to its 19 percent share in India,” said the report.

Looking at the figures quarter wise, Q4 has conventionally contributed marginally higher to Print AdEx but the last 2 years have demonstrated that print AdEx is more or less equally distributed every quarter, in terms of space utilised by advertising.

“However, when you see the quarter wise figures of AdEx in Value you see that Q2 figures are invariably the lowest, and Q4 the highest. This year, Q3 also showed a similar spike as Q4. This split across the year is not seen when you do an analysis by space consumption indicating that Publishers vary their rates by quarter depending on demand,” the report said.

Auto, FMCG, education, retail and real estate contribute 50 percent to print AdEx. This year, auto with 14 percent share was the highest contributor to the growth of Print AdEx. According to the report, travel and tourism, BFSI, corporate and clothing, fashion and jewelry have also contributed well to the growth of print.

Hindi and English publications contribute over 64 percent to the total print advertising space consumed in India.