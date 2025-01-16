            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • sc-warns-states-over-misleading-ads-closes-contempt-proceedings-against-ima-chief-53573

SC warns states over misleading ads, closes contempt proceedings against IMA Chief

Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka warns Contempt of Court action for non-compliance and schedules review for five regions on February 10.

By  Storyboard18Jan 16, 2025 12:37 PM
SC warns states over misleading ads, closes contempt proceedings against IMA Chief
The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Indian Medical Association (IMA) President R V Asokan following his unconditional apology for remarks made against the apex court in April 2024.

The Supreme Court cautioned states and union territories against inaction on misleading advertisements, warning it may initiate contempt proceedings if proper measures are not taken, according to reports.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi government's explanation—citing difficulties in identifying offenders—and termed it "peculiar."

The court has sought status reports from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir on the actions taken in response to complaints regarding misleading ads. The bench scheduled compliance reviews for these states on February 10.

Separately, the Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Indian Medical Association (IMA) President R V Asokan following his unconditional apology for remarks made against the apex court in April 2024.

Asokan had earlier been directed to publish apologies in prominent newspapers after he criticised the Supreme Court’s suggestion that allopathic doctors address unethical practices in modern medicine—remarks that were perceived to have “demoralised” the medical fraternity.


Tags
First Published on Jan 16, 2025 11:36 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Advertising alone cannot support premium content or great storytelling, says JioStar's Kiran Mani

Advertising alone cannot support premium content or great storytelling, says JioStar's Kiran Mani

How it Works

Challenge of being a public broadcaster is to present a balanced narrative: Prasar Bharati CEO

Challenge of being a public broadcaster is to present a balanced narrative: Prasar Bharati CEO

How it Works

The startup leadership dilemma: Who truly bears responsibility for a brand's stumbles?

The startup leadership dilemma: Who truly bears responsibility for a brand's stumbles?

How it Works

From Scripts to Screens: Here's How AI is Redefining India’s Entertainment Landscape

From Scripts to Screens: Here's How AI is Redefining India’s Entertainment Landscape

How it Works

Starbucks reverses open-door policy, restricts restroom use to paying customers

Starbucks reverses open-door policy, restricts restroom use to paying customers

How it Works

BCCI set to implement performance-based pay structure for players

BCCI set to implement performance-based pay structure for players

How it Works

Pay TV channels to leave DD Free Dish amidst tariff regulation conflict with TRAI

Pay TV channels to leave DD Free Dish amidst tariff regulation conflict with TRAI