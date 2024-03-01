Star India and Novi Digital merger hearing postponed by NCLT to March 27

The hearing between Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment which owns Disney+ Hotstar for the merger has been postponed by the NCLT to Match 27.

Earlier, the hearing had been set to February 21 after the IPRS told the NCLT that its plea against the February 9th order was being held in judgement by the NCLAT.

The NCLT on Feb 9, rejected the IPRS’s plea questioned the legality of the arrangement between Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment.