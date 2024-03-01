comScore            

How it Works

Star India and Novi Digital merger hearing postponed by NCLT to March 27

Earlier, the hearing had been set to February 21 after the IPRS told the NCLT that its plea against the February 9th order was being held in judgement by the NCLAT.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 10:59 AM
Star India and Novi Digital merger hearing postponed by NCLT to March 27
The NCLT on Feb 9, rejected the IPRS’s plea questioned the legality of the arrangement between Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment. (Representative Image: via Unsplash)

The hearing between Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment which owns Disney+ Hotstar for the merger has been postponed by the NCLT to Match 27.

Earlier, the hearing had been set to February 21 after the IPRS told the NCLT that its plea against the February 9th order was being held in judgement by the NCLAT.

The NCLT on Feb 9, rejected the IPRS’s plea questioned the legality of the arrangement between Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment.

The IPRS had claimed that both parties, Star and Novi Digital had moved ahead with the merger scheme without seeking its approval. IPRS is an unsecured creditor to both entities.


Tags
First Published on Mar 1, 2024 10:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Don’t get married to your tasks. Stay focused on outcomes: Microsoft’s Rohini Srivathsa

Don’t get married to your tasks. Stay focused on outcomes: Microsoft’s Rohini Srivathsa

How it Works

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities kick off: Inside look at the wardrobe planner for Indian and global guests

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities kick off: Inside look at the wardrobe planner for Indian and global guests

How it Works

Celebrity endorsements remained strong in 2023: Akshay Kumar tops the list

Celebrity endorsements remained strong in 2023: Akshay Kumar tops the list

How it Works

BCCI to increase retainer fees for players focusing on test and domestic cricket

BCCI to increase retainer fees for players focusing on test and domestic cricket

How it Works

NBDSA takes action against TV channels for violation of Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards

NBDSA takes action against TV channels for violation of Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards

How it Works

Meta shuts News tab in US, Australia; won't renew news deals with publishers

Meta shuts News tab in US, Australia; won't renew news deals with publishers

How it Works

Meta to deprecate Facebook News tab in Australia, the US

Meta to deprecate Facebook News tab in Australia, the US
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!