            

      Total broadband subscribers in India increase from 916.77 to 924.07 million in a month

      As on 31st March, 2024, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 11.27 million, Bharti Airtel (7.73 million), BSNL (4.05 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (2.25 million) and Oneott Intertainment Limited (1.22 million).

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 11:01 AM
      Vodafone Idea (127.69 million), BSNL (20.65 million) and Intech Online Pvt. Ltd. (0.24 million). (Representative Image: David Arrowsmith via Unsplash)

      In the month of March, 2024, 11.44 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 951.09 million at the end of February-24 to 962.53 million at the end of March-24, since implementation of MNP, as per a statement from TRAI.

      The number of active wireless subscribers in March, 2024 was 1057.71 million. As per the information received from 1,158 operators in March, 2024, in comparison to 1132 Operators in February 2024, the total Broadband Subscribers increased from 916.77 million at the end of February-24 to 924.07 million at the end of March-24 with a monthly growth rate of 0.80 percent.

      Segment-wise broadband subscribers and their monthly growth rates are as below:

      The top five service providers constituted 98.36 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of March 2024. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 481.07 million, Bharti Airtel 273.23 million, Vodafone Idea 127.69 million, BSNL 24.70 million and Atria Convergence 2.25 million.

      As on 31st March, 2024, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 11.27 million, Bharti Airtel (7.73 million), BSNL (4.05 million_, Atria Convergence Technologies (2.25 million) and Oneott Intertainment Limited (1.22 million).

      As on 31st March, 2024, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (469.73 million), Bharti Airtel (265.50 million), Vodafone Idea (127.69 million), BSNL (20.65 million) and Intech Online Pvt. Ltd. (0.24 million).


      First Published on May 6, 2024 8:58 AM

