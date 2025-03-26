Understanding the "digital arrest" scam: What is it and how can you protect yourself?

In an alarming new scam that is sweeping across the country, fraudsters are exploiting the digital space to create a fake "digital arrest" scenario, leaving victims financially devastated and mentally shaken.

What is "digital arrest?"

The so-called "Digital Arrest" scam has become a serious cyber threat, with scammers posing as officials from law enforcement agencies, such as the CBI, income tax officers, and even custom agents, to trap unsuspecting individuals.

How does it work?

It all starts innocuously enough - a phone call from an unknown number, followed by a seemingly harmless video call on platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram. However, the situation quickly escalates as the scammers accuse their target of serious legal infractions, ranging from financial misconduct to involvement in drug trafficking or possessing illegal items.

The aim? To instil fear and panic in the victim, compelling them to transfer large sums of money to avoid a fabricated "digital arrest."

In some cases, scammers go to extreme lengths, even setting up fake police stations of using high-tech tricks to simulate the presence of law enforcement officers, further convincing the victim of the scam's legitimacy.

Once the money is transferred, the perpetrators disappear, leaving the victim both financially drained and often facing the aftermath of identity theft.

Common tactics used by scammers:

-False accusations: Scammers fabricate serious charges like drug trafficking or financial fraud.

-Fabricated emergencies: The victim is told that a loved one is in trouble, such as being detained by police or involved in an accident, escalating the panic.

-Demand for money: To resolve the situation, victims are coerced into transferring large amounts of money immediately.

Recent cases

Popular digital creator Ankush Bahuguna revealed the horrifying details of how he was trapped by scammers for over 40 hours.

The fraudsters had begun with a simple automated call about a cancelled delivery, which led to a series of increasingly sinister accusations involving illegal substances and an arrest warrant.

Bahuguna was isolated from friends and family, with scammers leveraging psychological manipulation to force him into a financial transaction.

He was left with not just a financial loss but also significant emotional trauma. "It all started with an automated call from an international number... it was the biggest mistake of my life," Bahuguna shared, shedding light on the psychological toll these scams take.

Bahuguna's nightmare began when he received an automated call from an international number. It claimed that a package addressed to him had been cancelled, prompting him to press “zero” for support.

That seemingly innocent action led him to a customer support representative, who accused him of being linked to an illegal package enroute to China. The fraudster escalated the situation by introducing fake police officers and investigators in the call, pressuring Bahuguna into transferring money under duress.

The "Digital Arrest" scam is not a rare occurrence. Recently, a chilling case came to light where an elderly woman lost Rs 20 crore over the span of 68 days due to the same tactics.

Another case involved a prominent doctor from Noida, who was targeted by scammers posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The fraudsters accused her of using her phone number to distribute illegal content, eventually extorting Rs 60 lakh from her before she realized the fraud.

Legal picture

Interestingly, while scammers have coined the term "Digital Arrest," there is no legal basis for it under Indian law. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, "Digital Arrest" is not specifically recognized in the Indian legal framework.

While provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, may come into play in such cases, the term itself has no formal legal standing.

How to avoid becoming a victim of digital arrest?

- Be suspicious of calls from fake officials that may claim you are in trouble. It is important to remember that genuine law enforcement agency officials will never ask for payment or banking details.

- Try to be calm and do not panic. Avoid giving in to the "pressure tactics" deployed by the scammers.

- Remember, government officials do not use digital platforms like Skype or WhatsApp for official communication.

- Avoid disclosing personal information or financial details over the phone or video calls, especially to unknown numbers.