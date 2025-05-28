JioHotstar dominates as Indian audiences embrace regional, global and K-content: Nielsen’s mobile OTT report

JioHotstar emerged as the dominant platform in the mobile OTT space, securing the lion’s share across movies, original series and non-original programming, as per the Nielsen's Mobile Audience Measurement Report for March 2025. The report highlights most-watched OTT content on mobile devices across India. Based on passive data collection from Android users aged 18–45 across urban centers, the report reveals evolving consumption patterns, multilingual preferences, and the growing influence of global content—especially Korean dramas.

In the top 10 movies list, JioHotstar captured six slots, including the No. 1 position with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, a pan-India action blockbuster; followed by Dragon on Netflix, Mufasa: The Lion King on JioHotstar. JioHotstar dominated the space with 6 out of top 10 movies; followed by Netflix with 3. Zee5 has only one movie in top 10, that is Sankranthiki Vasthunam, at position 8. Intresingly, Netflix's Naadiyan occupied the 10th position in the list.

The original series category saw MX Player’s Aashram at No. 1; followed by JioHotstar’s Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar and Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. Here again, JioHotstar claimed six of the top 10 positions, with Netflix placing three and MX Player taking one.

In the non-original segment, nostalgia and long-running franchises reigned supreme. JioHotstar’s MTV Roadies, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupama took the top three positions, showcasing the enduring appeal of serialized Indian entertainment. JioHotstar dominated this list as well with eight entries, while Sony LIV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and MX Player’s Chidiya Udd were the only non-Hotstar shows to make the top 10.

K-content gains momentum...

The report also spotlighted the rising popularity of Korean content, with Life Gives You Tangerines seeing a notable increase in mobile watch time. This surge reflects the growing appetite for K-dramas and global narratives among Indian audiences, particularly among younger viewers in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.