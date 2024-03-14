MIB blocks 18 OTT platforms for showing obscene and vulgar content

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, to block 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content, the ministry said. 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly emphasized the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of 'creative expression'. On 12 March, 2024, Thakur announced that 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene and vulgar content have been taken down.

The recent decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in consultation with other Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women's rights, and child rights.

Nature of content

The ministry said a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance.

The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Significant viewership

One of the OTT apps amassed more than 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Additionally, these OTT platforms extensively utilized social media to disseminate trailers, specific scenes, and external links aimed at attracting audiences to their websites and apps. The social media accounts of the concerned OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users.

The list of platforms blocked for violations include Voovi, Yessma, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Dreams Films, MoodX, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks Rabbit, X Prime, Prime Play, Hot Shot VIP, Mojflix, Hunters, Xtramood and Neufliks. 12 accounts were blocked on Facebook, 17 on Instagram, 16 on X (formerly known as Twitter) and 12 on YouTube.

Constant engagement with OTT platforms

The Ministry of I&B consistently conducts sensitization efforts with OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies established under the IT Rules, 2021 through meetings, webinars, workshops, etc.