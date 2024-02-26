Aditya Birla Group’s new paints company Opus onboards Leo Burnett India as lead creative and strategic agency

The Aditya Birla Group has onboarded Leo Burnett India to handle the launch of their new paint brand, Birla Opus, following a multi-agency pitch.

Leo Burnett has been tasked with designing the brand architecture for the main brand – Birla Opus and drive the strategic, creative, and digital initiatives for their luxury and premium portfolio of brands. The account will be handled by the Leo Burnett Mumbai team.

As their communication partners Leo Burnett India will be working on the creative strategy and positioning for the overall brand ‘Birla Opus’, ‘Birla Opus One’ and ‘Birla Opus Calista’, their luxury and premium category brands respectively, under the interior, exterior paints and enamels segment.

The launch of ‘Birla Opus’, marks Aditya Birla Group’s entry into the rapidly expanding Rs 70,000 crore Indian decorative paints market, with an unprecedented level of upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

“Birla Opus is a brand that is designed for today’s dynamic and audacious new India. Keeping this in mind we were looking for a partner who would be able to support our vision and craft a narrative that appeals to today’s audiences. We look forward to working with team Leo Burnett,” Inderpreet Singh, Head, Marketing, Birla Opus.

“Birla Opus is undeniably one of the biggest Brand launches that the country will witness this year. But what’s more exciting for us at Leo Burnett is the drive to bring in the next revolution in the Paint category. We’ve found that the visionary, agile and nimble, Aditya Birla Group, is the perfect partner for creating such revolutions. At Burnett we believe in work that ‘Impacts a Billion’ and we know that Birla Opus with its brand vision will do just that,” said Speaking Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia.

“An opportunity to work on a brand like Birla Opus comes once in a while. We are excited to help shape the brands roadmap and create groundbreaking work at the cusp of culture, creativity, data, and technology,” Abhimanyu Khedkar, Executive Director, Leo Burnett India said.