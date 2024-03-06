Amazon launches new Alexa feature to celebrate Indian women achievers

Ahead of International Women's Day, Amazon has announced a new Alexa feature to celebrate excellence, contribution, and notable achievements of Indian women from all fields. By just asking, “Alexa, who is the woman of the day” on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices and Alexa app, users will be able to find their daily dose of motivation by learning about the inspiring stories and path breaking journeys of women including Priya Punia, Tania Sachdev, Santhosh Yadav, K Prithika Yashini, and Muthayya Vanitha, to name a few.

Here’s a list of some of the women achievers and their invaluable contributions that Alexa users can know more about, everyday.

Priya Punia, Cricketer

Priya Punia’s journey reflects determination and resilience, proving that dreams turn into reality with dedication. Renowned for her elegant right-handed batting, her international breakthrough came in December 2018. She was part of India's squad for the New Zealand series and made her Women's Twenty20 International cricket debut in 2019, scoring 75 off 124 balls, making her the seventh Indian to achieve a fifty-plus score on ODI debut. She was also a part of India's Test squad for the one-off encounter against England’s women’s cricket team in 2021, affirming her versatility as a cricketer. Her journey is an inspiration for several young girls in India to follow their passion for sports.

Tania Sachdev, Chess Grandmaster

Tania Sachdev has carved a niche in the field of chess through her remarkable achievements in her career. Holding the titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster, she received the Arjuna Award in 2009. Ranked among the top 50 women's chess players in the FIDE World Chess Rankings 2014, Tania is the eighth Indian to win the Woman Grandmaster title in 2005. In her journey as a professional chess player, she has won many championships including the Indian Chess Championship for women in 2006 and 2007, securing gold at the Commonwealth Chess Championship in 2016, and retaining the title in 2018 and 2019.

Santhosh Yadav, Mountaineer

Santhosh Yadav etched her name in history as the first woman to conquer Mount Everest –twice. In 1992, at 20, she became the youngest woman to scale Mount Everest and, a year later, climbed again from the Kangshung Face. Yadav demonstrated exceptional bravery during a critical moment on her first expedition as she saved the life of a fellow mountaineer. She has been an advocate for environmental conservation and collected 500 kilos of waste from the Himalayas. She was conferred with the National Adventure Award in 1994 and the Padma Shri in 2000.

K Prithika Yashini, First transgender police officer in India

K Prithika Yashini, breaking barriers and defying societal norms, achieved a historic feat by becoming the first trans woman to assume the role of a police officer in India. Yashini underwent a transformative journey, challenging gender biases and assuming duties as a sub-inspector in Dharmapuri in 2017. Her triumph became a landmark moment for the transgender community, inspiring others to pursue their aspirations and overcome societal constraints.

Muthayya Vanitha, Project Director, Chandrayaan 2