ShareTheSpotlight: VLCC's Vandana Luthra on passion and perseverance

In my journey, there have been numerous remarkable women whose dedication and passion have left an indelible mark on me. It would be unfair for me to pick one, given the admiration and respect I have for so many of them. Having said so, one such woman who has positively impacted and helped me shape my career is my mother, Kamini Arora. She is someone who has guided me and because of her I got into the business and understood about Ayurveda. Her ability to navigate challenges with grace and determination has been truly inspiring. I am honored to share the spotlight with countless other women whose contributions often go unnoticed but are invaluable to the fabric of our organization and society at large.

My journey, as any founder’s journey can be best described as a roller coaster ride which had its share of ups and downs. As an entrepreneur, the challenge during the initial stages was one of perception. People were familiar with beauty parlors but the idea of a Transformation Centre that provides a solution from head-to-toe was perceived as futuristic. Also, at the time when I founded the company, there were very few women entrepreneurs and people were apprehensive about my business skills. I faced difficulty in financing my venture. I had to be persistent and assertive to convince people about the value proposition of my business.

It took a while to convince them that my venture as a business model was scalable and sustainable. However, I would think perseverance and patience were rewarded in the end! What has been built today of VLCC is certainly a manifestation of my vision, but the fact remains that it could not have been possible to fulfill this vision without the proactive help, support and hard work of all those who became part of the VLCC family in its 35-year journey to date.

My biggest personal achievement is the realization of VLCC's vision to inspire and empower individuals to live their best lives, every day. I believe my journey is a testament to the transformative power of passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication. As VLCC continues to evolve and innovate, we remain committed to the vision of creating a healthier, happier world—one individual at a time.

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.