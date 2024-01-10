Ashneer Grover subtly calls out Ranveer Singh over Lakshadweep post amid ongoing India-Maldives tensions

Ashneer Grover subtly criticised actor Ranveer Singh over a controversial post amid the ongoing India and Maldives tensions. The actor had earlier shared a social media post extending support for Lakshadweep tourism, but the accompanying picture however was of the Maldives and not Lakshadweep.

Retweeting a post of comedian Vir Das, Mr Grover wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “There is some movie star, previously inactive on Twitter, who is now copy-pasting the same message to visit Indian islands - without knowing where Lakshadweep is and in parallel hiding previous Maldives story on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, the Internet swiftly intervened, identifying the "some movie star" as Ranveer Singh.

One user commented under the post, “Ranveer Singh is that some movie Star.”

Another said, “Ranveer Singh you mean? You can say it openly.”

Others said it is not entirely the actor's fault because some politicians made the same mistake.