Rs 100 crore defamation case filed against Poonam Pandey and former husband Sam Bombay

In the FIR, Faizan Ansari, a resident of Mumbai stated that Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay orchestrated a ‘false conspiracy of death’, trivialised the seriousness of cancer for their personal gains, and manipulated the emotions of people.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2024 1:26 PM
Earlier this month, the internet was abuzz with reports of Pandey's reported demise from cervical cancer. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Days after she faked her death, Poonam Pandey has now landed in legal trouble. A ₹100 crore defamation case has been filed against the model actress and her former husband Sam Bombay. Earlier this month, the internet was abuzz with reports of Pandey's reported demise from cervical cancer. Later, it turned out to be a shocking publicity stunt orchestrated by Pandey and her team to raise awareness about the disease.

Faizan Ansari, a resident of Mumbai, has filed a lawsuit against Pandey and her ex-husband with the Kanpur Police Commissioner, The Times of India reported.

In the FIR, Ansari stated that Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay orchestrated a ‘false conspiracy of death’, trivialised the seriousness of cancer for their personal gains, and manipulated the emotions of people.

Their publicity stunt not only betrayed the trust of millions of people in the country but even tarnished the reputation of the Hindi film industry, Ansari stated. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay "fabricated a false conspiracy of death," the FIR stated. It added that they made a big joke about diseases like cancer. “Poonam Pandey orchestrated all this drama for her publicity and has played with the trust of millions of Indians as well as the entire Bollywood industry,” the FIR further read. Ansari, through the FIR, has demanded immediate action against Poonam Pandey and her ex-husband. Further, he urged the Kanpur Police Commissioner to issue arrest warrants against them.

He further sought their appearance before a court in Kanpur. .


