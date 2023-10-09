comScore

Quantum Brief

CBC ad rates for private FM radios revised by MIB after seven years

The gross base rate for FM radio advertisement will increase from Rs 52 to Rs 74 per ten seconds.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyOct 9, 2023 7:16 PM
CBC ad rates for private FM radios revised by MIB after seven years
With this increase, the gross base rate for FM radio advertisement will increase from Rs 52 to Rs 74 per ten seconds. /9Representational image by Alexey Ruban via Unsplash)

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has approved new rates for CBC (Central Bureau of Communication) advertisements to be issued for private FM radio stations based on the recommendations of the Rate Structure Committee set up by it. 

“The new rates approved by the Ministry in the month of September,2023 includes a 43 per cent increase in the base rate taking into account the rising costs dynamics for the period of December 2015 to March 2023.,” said a statement released by the ministry.

With this increase, the gross base rate for FM radio advertisement will increase from Rs 52 to Rs 74 per ten seconds.

“This adjustment is intended to maintain parity with current market rates. The increase in Gross base Rate will also be beneficial for more than 400 Community Radio Stations that are currently operational in the country,” the statement said.

Further building on the base rate, the Ministry has also decided to continue with the existing pricing formula for calculating city wise rates. The pricing formula takes into various factors like city population and listenership data from the India Readership Survey (IRS) of 2019.

Based on this formula along with the enhanced base rate almost all private FM radio stations will benefit from the new recommended rates at varying percentages depending largely on their listenership giving value for both FM stations and the clients of CBC.

Based on this formula the rates for 106 stations will increase by 100 percent, a 50percent-100 percent increase for 81 stations, and a less than 50 percent increase for 65 stations for which listenership data is available.

The Rate Structure Committee for Private FM Radio Stations was set up by the Ministry last year to evaluate and recommend new rates which were last revised in 2015. The Committee submitted its recommendations after holdings several rounds of meetings with industry experts and stakeholders in addition to taking inputs from bodies like Association of Radio Operators of India.


Tags
First Published on Oct 9, 2023 7:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

MIB grants new license and witnesses nine surrenders in September, MSO registrations stand at 1,478

MIB grants new license and witnesses nine surrenders in September, MSO registrations stand at 1,478

Quantum Brief

BFSI ad volumes on TV see 4 percent jump between January and June 2023

BFSI ad volumes on TV see 4 percent jump between January and June 2023

Quantum Brief

Goibibo announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador; change social media identity to 'Goibebo'

Goibibo announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador; change social media identity to 'Goibebo'

Quantum Brief

Acer India announces Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Acer India announces Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Brands score big with tech-packed ads, as cricket fever takes over World Cup 2023

Brands score big with tech-packed ads, as cricket fever takes over World Cup 2023

Quantum Brief

Supreme Court to hear Google's Rs 1,337 crore appeal against CCI penalty in Jan 2024

Supreme Court to hear Google's Rs 1,337 crore appeal against CCI penalty in Jan 2024

Quantum Brief

We are strategically using AI to reintroduce Microsoft beyond the realm of Windows: Frank Shaw

We are strategically using AI to reintroduce Microsoft beyond the realm of Windows: Frank Shaw