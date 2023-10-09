CBC ad rates for private FM radios revised by MIB after seven years

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has approved new rates for CBC (Central Bureau of Communication) advertisements to be issued for private FM radio stations based on the recommendations of the Rate Structure Committee set up by it.

“The new rates approved by the Ministry in the month of September,2023 includes a 43 per cent increase in the base rate taking into account the rising costs dynamics for the period of December 2015 to March 2023.,” said a statement released by the ministry.

With this increase, the gross base rate for FM radio advertisement will increase from Rs 52 to Rs 74 per ten seconds.

“This adjustment is intended to maintain parity with current market rates. The increase in Gross base Rate will also be beneficial for more than 400 Community Radio Stations that are currently operational in the country,” the statement said.

Further building on the base rate, the Ministry has also decided to continue with the existing pricing formula for calculating city wise rates. The pricing formula takes into various factors like city population and listenership data from the India Readership Survey (IRS) of 2019.

Based on this formula along with the enhanced base rate almost all private FM radio stations will benefit from the new recommended rates at varying percentages depending largely on their listenership giving value for both FM stations and the clients of CBC.

Based on this formula the rates for 106 stations will increase by 100 percent, a 50percent-100 percent increase for 81 stations, and a less than 50 percent increase for 65 stations for which listenership data is available.