Davos 2024: Clients charged up about Gen AI, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Parekh said big programs on Generative AI will start flowing in whenever the economic environment improves.

By  MoneycontrolJan 19, 2024 1:10 PM
“Generative AI is a fundamental change in technology and we are fortunate that we are in somewhat of a leadership position,” Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh said. (Image source: Unsplash)

By Chandra R Srikanth and Reshab Shaw

Infosys' clients are charged up about generative artificial intelligence (AI) and the type of change that it can make for their businesses in Davos, said the IT major's CEO and MD Salil Parekh.

However, the company did not see any change in actual buying in Q3, Parekh said while speaking to Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18.

“There are some use cases, which are very significant, huge benefits that they can get,” Parekh said. Adding that there was a lot of focus on cost, efficiency, and automation programmes in the December quarter.

Parekh said there are some use-cases in generative AI where the benefits are incredible such as customer service, software development, and knowledge areas. “My sense is, as the economic environment also improves, people will look say let's start big programs on that,” he said.

“Generative AI is a fundamental change in technology and we are fortunate that we are in somewhat of a leadership position,” Parekh said.


First Published on Jan 19, 2024 11:17 AM

