Digital ad impressions surge beyond pre-pandemic levels, shows 4X growth in 2023 over 2019

Ad impressions on digital medium have finally surpassed pre- pandemic levels increased . According to latest TAM data ad impressions on digitally grew by almost four times in 2023 over 2019. There was significant year on year growth too. Compared to calendar year 2022, there was increase in ad impressions by 31 percent in 2023 on digital medium.

In quarterly trends, Q4 of 2023 saw a growth of 71 percent compared to Q1 of 2023. Additionally, both Q2 and Q3 of 2023 witnessed growth in ad impressions by 60 percent and 43 percent respectively over Q1 of 2023.

Leading sectors in 2023 were services, computers, banking/finance/investments, education, auto, food and beverages, telecom products, personal accessories, corporate/brand image and retail.

In leading categories, ecom- media/entertainment/social Media was the leading category with 11 percent share of ad impressions in 2023.

Corporate-IT and cellular phones-smart phones were the new entrants in top categories in 2023 over 2022. Together, the top 10 categories added 48 percent share of ad impressions.

Among the leading advertisers, the top ten include Amazon Online India, Snapchat Inc., Samsung India Electronics, Apple Computer India, Flipkart.Com, Google, Bolster Creative, Playgames 24*7, Facebook Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Service.

Moving on to leading brands, Amazon.In, Snapchat, Amazon Prime Video, Flipkart.Com, Linktree, My11circle, Facebook.Com, SquareX.Com, Amazon Mini TV, and Apple Macbook stand out has top ten.

In terms of highest increase in ad Impressions, ecom-other services category topped with 90 percent increase in 2023 compared to 2022 followed by ecom -media/entertainment/social media with 57 percent increase.

58000 advertisers exclusively publicised during 2023 compared to 2022. SquareX was the top exclusive advertiser in 2023 on digital medium.

Among web publishers, X (formerly Twitter)had the highest share of ad impressions of 31 percent in 2023. During the year, the top 5 web publishers had 25 percent share of ad impressions.