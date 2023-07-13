comScore

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

xAI will be led by Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, CEO of SpaceX, CTO and owner of Twitter and founder of many more companies.

By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2023 4:56 PM
Elon Musk registered xAI.corp back in March in the state of Nevada in USA.

Elon Musk has launched yet another company called xAI that will focus on artificial intelligence. xAI was launched with its own website on Wednesday. The website showcase the xAI team that comprises of engineers who previously worked at organisations such as Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.

xAI will be led by Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, CEO of SpaceX, CTO and owner of Twitter and founder of many more companies. What comes as a surprise is that Musk finally entered the world of AI after mentioning several times that development of AI should be temporarily halted since the sector requires regulation. Moreover, he has also spoke about AI’s potential for “civilized destruction.”

Musk registered xAI.corp back in March in the state of Nevada in USA. The website launched on Wednesday also announces a Twitter Spaces event to be held on July 14.

Musk had co-founded OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT back in 2015 but stepped down from the board in 2018. xAI will work closely with Twitter, Tesla and other companies, according to the website.


