Exhicon Events Media Solutions to acquire Nucleus Integrated Communications and Entertainment

Exhicon Events Media Solutions has signed a business acquisition agreement with Mumbai-based Nucleus Integrated Communication and Entertainment Private to acquire 51 percent of the equity share of the company.
The company was established in 2012 and it specializes in exhibition and conferences, digital marketing, audio visual productions, and brand communication.
Founded by Sameer Shinde and Suraj Bhanushali, the company has been the partner for clients such as CRISIL Foundation, Pratham Infotech, Lodha Foundation, and Bajaj Infotech.
Padma Mishra, promoter of EXHICON after signing the agreement said, “This acquisition will add strategic value to Exhicon’s service portfolio by adding the audio visual productions, digital marketing and brand communication services to EXHICON’s growing 360 degree offerings.”