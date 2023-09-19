Fun-facts about Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and ‘The OG’ CRED ad

During one of the thrill-packed rounds of the regional final of the south zone of Storyboard18’s Brand Blitz Quiz, quizmaster Sai Ganesh put up a question to the participants that spiked nostalgia for all 90s and early 2000s kids. It was about a 2021 ad campaign inspired by popular music groups Vengaboys and Boyzone. The famous CRED ads that sparked a buzz during the 2021 IPL season.

This ad by CRED, called Venkaboys, featuring OG cricket legends Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and Maninder Singh was an inspired take on the two famous music bands from the early days. The ad had these cricketers performing a music number in classic Vengaboys style. This really was a nostalgic and out of the box idea, executed very well.

One of the guest panelists Devaiah Bopanna, who worked on the campaign, shared two fun facts about the ad. He mentioned that Venkatesh Prasad is the coolest guy around. During the shoot, he was over-enthusiastic to dance. Secondly, Javagal Srinath is a connoisseur of rap music. Yes, you read that right. Classic rap music is what Srinath loves to listen to. Who would’ve thought!