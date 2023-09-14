Brand Blitz Quiz: Watch the regional finals (South) ft. Devaiah Bopanna & Saksham Jadon

Storyboard18’s first edition of Brand Blitz Quiz is truly national. Brand Blitz Quiz, which is India's first panel business quiz show, received over 600 registrations from different corners of India. From Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur to Tezpur, Surat and Trichy, and from top metros cites in the country, Brand Blitz Quiz got madvertising geniuses from across India together for the National Prelims.