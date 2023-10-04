comScore

GOZOOP HAWK wins digital customer service mandate for Godrej Properties

The mandate will be managed from the agency’s headquarter in Mumbai.

By  Storyboard18Oct 4, 2023 3:05 PM
GOZOOP HAWK will collaborate closely with Godrej Properties to analyze social media conversations comprehensively and provide relevant solutions aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Data-driven customer experience agency, GOZOOP HAWK, has won the digital customer service mandate for real estate brand Godrej Properties. The mandate will be managed from the agency’s headquarter in Mumbai. GOZOOP HAWK will collaborate closely with Godrej Properties to analyze social media conversations comprehensively and provide relevant solutions aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience. The agency will also provide strategic digital listening and reputation management services.

Commenting on this partnership, Premkumar Iyer, president, GOZOOP HAWK, shared, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Godrej Properties Limited. Our shared commitment towards elevating customer experience to new heights will undoubtedly result in developing industry-leading initiatives in the future.”

“Godrej Properties believes in the philosophy of innovation, sustainability and excellence in the real estate industry. Through our strategic alliance with the brand, we embark on a transformative journey to reshape the landscape of customer experience within the sector. Our unwavering commitment to harnessing innovation and expertise will elevate the value we provide,” added Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder, GOZOOP Group.


