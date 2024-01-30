comScore

HT Media to shut down Fever FM radio station

Fever Network was launched in 2006, and has 22 stations across 15 cities in India.

By  Storyboard18Jan 30, 2024 11:18 AM
The Fever Network includes Fever FM, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever. (Image sourced via LinkedIn)

On Tuesday, Ramesh Menon, CEO of audio business, HT Media Group announced that the company will be shutting down its Fever FM radio station.

Via a LinkedIn post, Menon shared, “It is with a heavy heart we bring to you this urgent announcement. You our partners and our listeners have been with us through our ups and downs and our thick and thin but we must make this decision for all. Radio has been a part of your journey, figuratively and literally. Everyday. But as they say, all journeys must come to an end and the end for Radio is closer than you expect.”

Fever Network was launched in 2006, and has 22 stations across 15 cities in India. The Fever Network includes Fever FM, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.


First Published on Jan 30, 2024 11:18 AM

