Ikea India closes a Mumbai city-format store; cites viabilty issues

Swedish retailer brand Ikea plans to consolidate its Mumbai operations at the Worli shop and discontinue operations at its RCity Mall at Ghatkopar by the middle of 2024. The global furniture retailer major cited viability issues with its small-format store.

Spread across 70,000 square feet, the Ikea store at RCity Mall was opened in 2022 and offers a limited selection of Ikea goods. "In the RCITY store, we have not been able to provide customers the full IKEA experience due to limitations of the layout, design, and location," the company said.

“This strategic decision is at the back of the learnings we have had in terms of customer experience and aligned to our vision of creating a leaner and faster retail business in the country,” the company said in a statement.