Ikea India closes a Mumbai city-format store; cites viabilty issues

The company had opened the store two years ago as a city-format store.

“This strategic decision is at the back of the learnings we have had in terms of customer experience and aligned to our vision of creating a leaner and faster retail business in the country,” the company said in a statement. (Image source: Unsplash)

Swedish retailer brand Ikea plans to consolidate its Mumbai operations at the Worli shop and discontinue operations at its RCity Mall at Ghatkopar by the middle of 2024. The global furniture retailer major cited viability issues with its small-format store.

Spread across 70,000 square feet, the Ikea store at RCity Mall was opened in 2022 and offers a limited selection of Ikea goods. "In the RCITY store, we have not been able to provide customers the full IKEA experience due to limitations of the layout, design, and location," the company said.

“This strategic decision is at the back of the learnings we have had in terms of customer experience and aligned to our vision of creating a leaner and faster retail business in the country,” the company said in a statement.

“It further allows us to consolidate our Mumbai operations to IKEA Worli, IKEA Navi Mumbai and online presence while exploring newer opportunities for future growth,” IKEA said, adding, “The focus on growing Mumbai remains robust as we explore newer omni-channel formats for the city, and further develop the existing IKEA Navi Mumbai site into a retail destination."


