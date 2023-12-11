Indian startup funding hits 5-year low — $7 billion in 2023, down 73 percent from 2022

By Aishwarya Anand

Funding for Indian startups has dropped to a five-year low in 2023, with a total of $7 billion having flowed into the ecosystem so far this year, according to data from Tracxn. This marks a significant decline of nearly 73% compared to the $25 billion funding recorded in 2022.

The funding winter has led to a consistent decline in VC investments since mid-2022. There has been a fall in every subsequent quarter, with Q3 2023 being the worst in five years.

Between July and September, Indian startups raised a total of $1.5 billion across 166 rounds, marking a 30% decrease from the previous quarter, as per Tracxn Geo's quarterly report.

And, with just about $957 million raised in October and November, Q4 2023 is headed to be the lowest-funded quarter since Q3 2016. Q4 will be the worst quarter in 7 years.

This decline is primarily attributed to the collapse in late-stage funding, with startups receiving only $4.2 billion dollars in 2023, a 73% drop from $15.6 billion dollars clocked in 2022. Infact, the number of $100 million plus rounds have been fewer this year — only 17 compared to 55 such deals last year.

What's to be noted is that funding has declined across all stages — about 60-70% in early and seed-stages as well. Given this funding slump, India has dropped from 4th place in 2022 and 2021 to 5th place among the highest-funded geographies globally.

It's fintech, retail and enterprise SaaS that have kept the winter from freezing over — they still found some warmth, attracting VC dollars to become the top-funded sectors.

Fintech, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and government initiatives towards a cashless economy, has received $2.1 billion in funding so far in 2023. The Retail sector has received $1.9 billion in funding.

Enterprise Applications, emerged as the third-highest funded sector in 2023, securing $1.56 billion in funding.

LetsVenture, Accel and Blume Ventures have topped the list of most active investors in 2023 to date, the report added.