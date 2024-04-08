comScore            

      Quantum Brief

      JPMorgan Chase launches new digital media business

      JPMorgan Chase’s new business - Chase Media Solutions will use company-owned transaction data and the scale of a retail media network to accurately target its consumers.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 9:36 AM
      JPMorgan Chase launches new digital media business
      Chase Media earlier said that it created 30-day campaigns for its pilot partners including Blue Bottle Coffee, Whataburger, and Air Canada. (Image sourced via CNBC)

      JPMorgan Chase has launched a digital media business that will provide advertisers with the opportunity to target all of Wall Street bank’s 80 million customers based on their spending data.

      Chase Media earlier said that it created 30-day campaigns for its pilot partners including Blue Bottle Coffee, Whataburger, and Air Canada.

      As reported by Reuters, the launch of Chase Media comes two years after JPMorgan acquired car-linking marketing platform Figg.


      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 9:36 AM

