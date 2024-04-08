JPMorgan Chase launches new digital media business

JPMorgan Chase has launched a digital media business that will provide advertisers with the opportunity to target all of Wall Street bank’s 80 million customers based on their spending data.
JPMorgan Chase’s new business - Chase Media Solutions will use company-owned transaction data and the scale of a retail media network to accurately target its consumers.
Chase Media earlier said that it created 30-day campaigns for its pilot partners including Blue Bottle Coffee, Whataburger, and Air Canada.
As reported by Reuters, the launch of Chase Media comes two years after JPMorgan acquired car-linking marketing platform Figg.