Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) ropes in Orry to strengthen influencer marketing portfolio

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), a joint collaboration between Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh announced the signing of social media sensation Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry today. The partnership will strengthen influencer marketing portfolio of DCA, adding to the existing bouquet of services of the brand.

Expressing his excitement about this collaboration, Orry remarked, "I have been working on creating a strong brand presence for myself and partnering with Dharma Cornerstone Agency is a significant milestone for me personally and professionally. I am thrilled to embark on this journey alongside Karan Johar and the incredible team at DCA. Together, we aim to push boundaries, break stereotypes, and create meaningful opportunities across various domains."

Kim Sharma, EVP - New Media, DCA shared her excitement, stating, "Orry represents the epitome of the modern-day influencer dynamic with his creativity and forward-thinking. We are delighted to welcome him to our family at DCA. This association not only strengthens our presence in influencer marketing but also fosters trust in us."