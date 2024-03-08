comScore            

Livspace launches campaign on impact of gender stereotypes on young minds

By launching #RethinkThePalette, Livspace seeks to initiate a dialogue that goes beyond the visual attractiveness of colors, challenging conventional societal expectations.

By  Storyboard18Mar 8, 2024 10:37 AM
Livspace launches campaign on impact of gender stereotypes on young minds
Through its campaign, Livspace encourages a broader spectrum of colours, advocating for designs that nurture the multifaceted development of a child’s personality, behaviour, and future career choices.

Livspace, an omnichannel renovations & interior platform has launched a campaign, shedding light on the impact of gender stereotypes on young minds.

Citing the Fawcett Society's 2019 report, Livspace’s #RethinkThePallete campaign emphasises that gender stereotypes are generally ingrained between the ages of 5 to 7, influencing subject and career choices while potentially inducing low self-esteem in women. The brand urges parents to reconsider the traditional practice of enveloping girls in a world dominated by pink-themed bedrooms, emphasising its unintentional contribution to reinforcing stereotypes. The video spills the beans on how these pastel vibes deal with little minds and limits future career moves.

Through its campaign, Livspace encourages a broader spectrum of colours, advocating for designs that nurture the multifaceted development of a child’s personality, behaviour, and future career choices. By launching #RethinkThePalette, Livspace seeks to initiate a dialogue that goes beyond the visual attractiveness of colors, challenging conventional societal expectations.


First Published on Mar 8, 2024 10:14 AM

