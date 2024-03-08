Livspace launches campaign on impact of gender stereotypes on young minds

Citing the Fawcett Society's 2019 report, Livspace’s #RethinkThePallete campaign emphasises that gender stereotypes are generally ingrained between the ages of 5 to 7, influencing subject and career choices while potentially inducing low self-esteem in women. The brand urges parents to reconsider the traditional practice of enveloping girls in a world dominated by pink-themed bedrooms, emphasising its unintentional contribution to reinforcing stereotypes. The video spills the beans on how these pastel vibes deal with little minds and limits future career moves.