McDonald's India chooses sustainability; repurposes OOH campaign material to make school bags

Faced with the global plastic pollution crisis, brands all over the world are working to reduce plastic waste. McDonald’s India North and East is creating out-of-home advertising and recognises that billboard vinyl, which is made of non-biodegradable polymers, contributes significantly to plastic waste. Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India - North and East, stated, "Our sustainability efforts are focused on keeping communities clean, protecting the planet for future generations, and supporting our long-term business resilience. We continuously explore avenues to reduce waste, transition to more sustainable materials, while simultaneously making a meaningful contribution to communities. The repurposing of billboard materials into school bags exemplifies our dedication to achieving both of these goals in an innovative and impactful manner. This endeavour not only marks a significant stride for us toward strengthening sustainable practices but also underscores our dedication to creating a significant positive impact within our communities." Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India Team, expressed her delight, “As people’s mindsets increasingly shift from a consumerist approach to one that's more conscious and intent-driven, advertising’s focus on sustainability gets stronger than ever. We see Happy Bags as not just a campaign but a heartwarming step towards sustainable practices for McDonald’s. Channelling the Indian spirit, we're pleased to be emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to driving social and environmental impact.” By partnering with the NGO Child Survival India, McDonald's has distributed over 2000 upcycled bags to children aged 5 to 18 years. The campaign unlocked a unique opportunity to infuse joy and spread happiness among children who truly need it. The bags boast a design that blends functionality with vibrant aesthetics, serving as a practical asset for school-going children and a reminder of the positive change achievable through conscious, sustainable efforts.