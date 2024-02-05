‘Me at 21 Trend’ - Popular celebrities share their 21-year-old selves on Instagram

Social media is buzzing with a new challenge, "See you at 21," where people, including celebrities like the Bollywood veteran Priyanka Chopra and the celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta, share old photos from their early 20s.

For the trend “See you at 21’, netizens post their throwback photos from the past when they were 21 years of age along with the caption ‘See you at 21’. This trend is the newest one that took the internet by storm, letting the netizens live their nostalgic days.

1)Priyanka Chopra - Hopping on the trend, Bollywood actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas offered a nostalgic glimpse of throwback pictures that reflected her long journey in the industry. Sharing a series of images on her Instagram story, the actress said, ‘ Let's see you at 21' and ‘learned a lot since then’.

2) Kajol - The enduring actress shared a snapshot from her twenties on Instagram, showcasing herself posing on a bicycle. Accompanying the image was a caption acknowledging her past self with words of commendation: "We did well... giving a nod to the younger me! #MeAt21."

3) Kareena Kapoor Khan - Taking to her Instagram, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared stills from the film ‘ Asoka’. Posting a picture of herself along with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena wrote, ‘feeling 21 this morning’.

4) Aparshakti Khurrana - Bollywood newcomer Aparshakti Khurrana posted a throwback photo on Instagram featuring himself and his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana. While unsure of the exact year (possibly 20), Aparshakti playfully nudges Ayushmann to confirm with the caption, "Everyone tap in. Let's see you at 21. This might be 20, don't remember exactly. Bhaiya aap hi batao (brother, you tell me.)"

5) Bipasha Basu - Participating in the trend, former Indian actress Bipasha Basu shared her 21-year-old self accompanied by the caption ‘ Everyone tap in. Let's see you at 21’.

6) Rakul Preet Singh - Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films has also engaged in the trend. She posted an old picture of herself at 21, along with the caption ‘Let’s see you at 21’.

7) Masaba Gupta - Masaba Gupta, the celebrated fashion designer and actress, also took to Instagram and posted a photo from her 20s. Sharing a photo from an old fashion show featuring her youthful designs, she playfully poked fun at herself with the caption, "What on Earth are these designs?!

8) Neena Gupta - Indian actress and television director Neena Gupta reminisces by posting a throwback picture alongside her ‘Panchayat’ co-star Raghubir Yadav, showcasing their 21-year-old selves. Both are known in the entertainment industry for their exceptional acting and talent.

9) Smriti Mandhana - Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana who represents the Indian women's national team partook in the trend by sharing nostalgic pictures of her enjoying quality time with friends.

10) Mallika Dua - Re-sharing an old picture of herself along with a friend, Indian comedian, actress, and writer Mallika Dua also joined the trend, revisiting the good old days

11) Faye D’Souza - Indian journalist and news anchor Faye D'Souza shared her 21-year-old self on Instagram, joining the trend with others.

12) Rohan Shreshta - Popular celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshta hopped on the trend by posting his throwback pictures from the valley.