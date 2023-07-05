Meta and Twitter to go head-to-head; Rival platform Threads to launch on July 6

Elon Musk recently announced a limit on the number of posts a Twitter user can view in a day. He cited the reasons as “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” on the social platform. After two revisions, the limit has been set at 10000 posts per day for verified users, 1000 for unverified users and 500 for new unverified users. While Musk has mentioned that the limit has been temporarily set, there has been no indication of when it will be unrestricted. Twitterati’s all over, aren’t happy with this new update and made their opinions very clear on the platform. Musk cheekily replied saying that people should put away their phones and spend time with their friends and family as well. And, that this update does that by limiting the incessant scrolling culture.

With so many people unhappy with the update, Meta has been reaping the benefits of free marketing for its upcoming Twitter-rival ‘Threads.’ The news of the new social platform’s launch has been making the rounds for some time and has sparked a rather interesting conversation between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about a cage fight between the two. While it is still unsure if the fight will actually take place, what is for sure is that Meta and Twitter are all set to go head to head on July 6 when Threads is launched.

Threads is an Instagram-owned text-based conversation app. Currently, iPhone users can go to the App Store and look at Threads. The app is listed on the App Store and will be available to download on July 6. The description for the app on the App Store reads, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Threads promises to provide a hassle-free experience. Users can sign in with their Instagram accounts and will be able to follow accounts that they already follow on Insta. Furthermore, users can continue to use the same username as on Instagram or choose to change it. Threads will essentially work more or less like Twitter, where users can share their thoughts and others can like, reshare, comment, etc.