Mozilla to layoff 60 employees

Firefox browser developer Mozilla, as per reports, is laying off 60 employees as Mozilla has plans to scale back its investment in several products.

In a memo, Mozilla highlighted that their focus will be on bringing ‘trustworthy AI into Firefox’. And, Mozilla will bring together Pocket, Content, AI/ML teams which support content with the Firefox Organisation, stated a media report.

Mozilla will also pull the shutters down of 2018 launched Hubs, a 3D digital world. Further, it will also scale back investments in mozilla.social Mastodon.

However, as per the company, there will be no changes to legal/policy, finance and business operations, marketing, or strategy and operations, stated the report.