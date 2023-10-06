Oreo partners with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for new campaign amidst World Cup

Oreo & Mahendra Singh Dhoni have come together again to launch a new campaign for this World Cup season. The campaign is launched in a first-of-its-kind breaking news format featuring Dhoni on prime news channels. Set on the stage of a cricket news show, the film opens with expert panelists on the set discussing India’s performance and chances of winning the World Cup 2023.

Right then, Dhoni unexpectedly walks in and hijacks the show. His simple sermon being, ‘Oreo & he believe that no one should talk about India's chances, till the end, till we actually get the cup’. He encourages all viewers to follow the “Oreo Bola Mat Bol” ideology.

Oreo will be driving contextual communication on Hotstar during the World Cup. Also, to connect with the audience in real-time, Oreo is capitalizing on moment marketing with relatable content while matches are on.

Speaking about this campaign, Nitin Saini, vice president, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Following the same thought as last year with our #BringBack2011 campaign that introduced our playful version to take India to the finals, we are yet again bringing together the nation with a nostalgic and relatable twist with ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’ campaign. The campaign brings the nuances of watching cricket and supporting India during the nail-biting matches and aims to influence the loudest and most passionate cricket fans in the world to stay ‘silent’ about India’s performance during the most important tournament. Just like every Indian, I have followed these stereotypes over the years and the effort to un-jinx this year’s game by simply not talking about it is something I am sure we have all done or experienced in the past. We are once again partnering with everyone’s favourite, MS Dhoni, who has effortlessly brought this idea to life.”

Dhoni said, “OREO has always found the right angle to take, which is not only playful but also fits in seamlessly with India’s love for Cricket. As an athlete or sports fan, we all have certain things that we do— consciously or unconsciously, which we believe can help our favourite team win. Trying to not jinx a win by not talking is a common one but Oreo has once again brought this live in the most relatable way. It’s been fun to bring this to life with OREO just in time for the World Cup!”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director at Leo Burnett said, “The biggest cricketing event, the World Cup is back. And so is Oreo along with M.S. Dhoni. And this time around, we are not going to say anything at all - #OreoBolaMatBol. Because of our deep cultural belief that we don’t talk about the thing that we want the most. And we all want that one particular result out of this Cup, don’t we? We are launching a disruptive multi-platform campaign that’ll run the course of the tournament with many innovations, many firsts with the hope that the country joins us in this belief to help better our team’s chances.”