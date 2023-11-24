comScore

Orry takes centre stage in CRED's new 'Black Friday Sale' campaign

Watch Orry in action as he shares life lessons in his signature unapologetic style with a touch of materialistic wisdom and meditative music, delivered in pure Hindi.

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2023 8:18 PM
Orry's candor is infectious as he reminds you to snag that Tiffany Air Force 1 or rock an Omega Seamaster watch via CRED’s Black Friday Sale. (Image sourced via Instagram - @orry1)

Taking your Instagram by storm, this man isn't just ruling your feed; he's conquering social media with his quirky tales. You guessed it right- CRED’s latest Black Friday Sale 2024 campaign brings Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani front and centre as he imparts his orr-acles of wisdom in a unique avatar.

Orry's mantra is simple: live life to the fullest and strive to be your best self. In his unfiltered interviews, he preaches this philosophy.

Watch Orry in action as he shares life lessons in his signature unapologetic style with a touch of materialistic wisdom and meditative music, delivered in pure Hindi. His candor is infectious as he reminds you to snag that Tiffany Air Force 1 or rock an Omega Seamaster watch via CRED’s Black Friday Sale. 

CRED store’s annual Black Friday Sale kicked off on 23rd November and will continue till 27th November when members stand a chance to win rewards and deals on their favorite brands.

CRED also sent out mysterious boxes to influencers, containing a hammer or wrench, urging them to break away from the old and embrace the new with the Black Friday Sale. On the other hand, newspapers had peculiar stories, like a man selling his BMW bike for Taylor Swift’s concert tickets, only to get rejected by his girlfriend. Thoughtfully placed next to it is a chance to win a BMW bike, courtesy of  CRED.     


