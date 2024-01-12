comScore

"Overly sexualised" and "offensive"; Calvin Klein's ad featuring FKA Twigs banned by ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority banned the ad after it received complaints stating that it was irresponsible and objectified women.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 10:15 AM
"Overly sexualised" and "offensive"; Calvin Klein's ad featuring FKA Twigs banned by ASA
Calvin Klein in defence of their advertisement, stated that it was similar to the ads they've released in the UK for many years. (Representational image by Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash)

Calvin Klein's advertisement featuring British singer-songwriter and dancer FKA twigs recently sparked controversy. The ad showcases her partially undressed and has subsequently been banned in the United Kingdom. Viewers found that the advertisement "objectified" women.

In April 2023, a poster was released featuring FAK, where she was shown wearing a denim shirt partially drawn around her body, that revealed the side of her buttocks and half of one breast. The poster's caption read "Calvins or Nothing."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received two complaints regarding the images, stating that they were overly sexualized, offensive, and irresponsible as they objectified women. Furthermore, viewers complained that the images directe' attention to the model's body and not the clothing of the brand. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) considered this to be a violation of their guidelines and banned the ad.

Calvin Klein in defence of their advertisement, stated that it was similar to the ads they've released in the UK for many years.

FKA Twigs too criticized the ASA's decision. “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me,” she said in an Instagram post. “I see a beautiful, strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine. In light of reviewing other campaigns, past and current of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here,” she added.


First Published on Jan 12, 2024 10:15 AM

Privacy Sandbox APIs are not intended to be direct, one-to-one replacements for all third-party cookie: Google

How do startups and Indian family businesses create a win-win?

If a celebrity’s presence can magnify the brand essence and the story, then that is the best recipe: Saumya Rathor

HCLTech to drive AI-related conversations at World Economic Forum 2024

Parle-G’s latest ‘G Mane Genius’ TV campaign emphasizes on inculcating values in children

Grand Jury Ready to Mark New Chapter for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024

Zee-Sony Merger deadlock: Sony turns down Punit Goenka’s proposal on leadership issue

