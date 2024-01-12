"Overly sexualised" and "offensive"; Calvin Klein's ad featuring FKA Twigs banned by ASA

Calvin Klein's advertisement featuring British singer-songwriter and dancer FKA twigs recently sparked controversy. The ad showcases her partially undressed and has subsequently been banned in the United Kingdom. Viewers found that the advertisement "objectified" women.

In April 2023, a poster was released featuring FAK, where she was shown wearing a denim shirt partially drawn around her body, that revealed the side of her buttocks and half of one breast. The poster's caption read "Calvins or Nothing."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received two complaints regarding the images, stating that they were overly sexualized, offensive, and irresponsible as they objectified women. Furthermore, viewers complained that the images directe' attention to the model's body and not the clothing of the brand. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) considered this to be a violation of their guidelines and banned the ad.

Calvin Klein in defence of their advertisement, stated that it was similar to the ads they've released in the UK for many years.