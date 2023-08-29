Philips expands local manufacturing of personal health products in India to serve local demand

Royal Philips has announced the expansion of its production in India to encompass a broader range of the company’s Personal Health product categories. The company has expanded production at its co-manufacturing site in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which will now produce mother and childcare products in addition to the beauty and grooming products already being made at the site. Philips also announced the launch of the Philips Beard Trimmer Series 1000 and Philips Hair Straightening Brush, both tailored to the needs of Indian consumers and manufactured locally.

Philips’ India manufacturing footprint extends across multiple sites, encompassing in-house facilities and collaborative co-manufacturing partnerships. It includes integrated infrastructure tailored to meet advanced technology demands and facilitate semi-automated assembly lines. The company’s capabilities serve both local and regional demand.

With a commitment to cater to the evolving needs of consumers by providing tailored solutions, Philips is manufacturing a range of hair care essentials including hairdryers, hair straighteners, and hairbrushes in the beauty category. Moreover, the company is also manufacturing Beard Trimmer 1000 Series designed to meet the specific needs of male consumers. Upholding its dedication to providing safety and hygiene, Philips is also producing sterilizers for the mother and childcare segment, all manufactured locally in India.

Deeptha Khanna, EVP and Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, Royal Philips elaborates on the expansion saying, "India holds a strategic significance for our Personal Health businesses, and we remain committed to the further development of the market in our effort to support the health and well-being of the millions of people we serve. Our multi-site development and production approach, combining in-house expertise with strategic co-manufacturing partnerships, enables us to support the market's unique needs and to offer the best personal care and mother and childcare solutions.”

Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent provides insight into Philips’ focus on the needs of Indian consumers, "While our initial journey included co-manufacturing basic hair styling devices, we have since broadened our horizons. For example, we’ve recently introduced the Philips Beard Trimmer Series 1000 and Philips Hair Straightening Brush, tailored to the needs of Indian consumers – and both are produced here in India. We’ve also continued to expand with the launch of two Mother and Child Care products: the Grow Bottle and sterilizer – furthering our commitment to uniquely supporting the Indian market.”